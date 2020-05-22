| 16.7°C Dublin

Motorist caught travelling at 200km per hour on M50 motorway

Gardai have checked the speed of 44,105 vehicles and found 349 travelling in excess of the speed limit.

A Garda vehicle on an almost deserted section of the M50 motorway in Dublin as restrictions remain in place in Ireland to help curb the spread of the coronavirus (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

A Garda vehicle on an almost deserted section of the M50 motorway in Dublin as restrictions remain in place in Ireland to help curb the spread of the coronavirus (Brian Lawless/PA)

By Aine McMahon PA

More then 300 motorists have been caught by Gardai for breaking the speed limit on National Slow Down Day, while one driver was caught driving at 200km per hour.

As of Friday afternoon, Gardai and GoSafe have checked the speed of 44,105 vehicles with 349 vehicles detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

One driver was detected travelling at 202km on the M50 on Friday morning.

Other notable speeds include:

–  99km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R707 Burgagery Lands East, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

– 128km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N4 at Clongawny, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

– 124km/h in a 100km/h zone on the M50 near Finglas in Dublin.

– 124km/h in a 80km/h zone on the M50 near Finglas in Dublin.

– 121km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N11 at Kilmurry North, Kilmacanoge, Co Wicklow.

A Garda spokesman said Gardai and the Road Safety Authority would continue to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding and urge motorists to drive carefully and abide by the speed limits.

The spokesman said the levels of speed have increased on the roads during the pandemic, despite less traffic being on the roads due to lockdown.

PA Media