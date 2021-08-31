| 12.8°C Dublin

Motorcyclist killed in crash

The incident happened in the Derrycrib area of Donadea at about 6pm on Monday.

Gardai are investigating the crash, which happened in the Derrycrib area of Donadea on Monday evening (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

Close

Gardai are investigating the crash, which happened in the Derrycrib area of Donadea on Monday evening (Niall Carson/PA)

Gardai are investigating the crash, which happened in the Derrycrib area of Donadea on Monday evening (Niall Carson/PA)

Gardai are investigating the crash, which happened in the Derrycrib area of Donadea on Monday evening (Niall Carson/PA)

By Cate McCurry, PA

A motorcyclist in his 70s has died in a crash in Co Kildare.

Gardai have launched an investigation into the incident, which happened in the Derrycrib area of Donadea, at about 6pm on Monday.

The man’s body was taken to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The road, which is the main route between Donadea and Timahoe, has been closed pending examination by garda forensic collision investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardai in Naas said investigations are continuing.

They have appealed to any road users who were travelling between Timahoe and Donadea between 5.30pm and 6.15pm on Monday evening and who may have camera footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Naas garda station on 045 884 300, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy