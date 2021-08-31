Motorcyclist killed in crash

Gardai are investigating the crash, which happened in the Derrycrib area of Donadea on Monday evening (Niall Carson/PA)

A motorcyclist in his 70s has died in a crash in Co Kildare.

Gardai have launched an investigation into the incident, which happened in the Derrycrib area of Donadea, at about 6pm on Monday.

The man’s body was taken to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The road, which is the main route between Donadea and Timahoe, has been closed pending examination by garda forensic collision investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardai in Naas said investigations are continuing.

They have appealed to any road users who were travelling between Timahoe and Donadea between 5.30pm and 6.15pm on Monday evening and who may have camera footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Naas garda station on 045 884 300, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.