Motorcyclist killed in collision with tractor

A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a tractor in Co Louth.

The collision occurred on the R173 at Drumullagh, Omeath at around 3.45pm on Sunday.

The male motorcyclist was 29 years of age.

His body has been taken to the mortuary in The Louth County Hospital, Dundalk.

A post mortem is due to take place.

The driver of the tractor was uninjured in the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Any road users who may have dash cam footage are asked to make the footage available.