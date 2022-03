The crash happened just after 4pm in Co Clare (Brian Lawless/PA)

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Co Clare.

The biker collided with a car on the M18 in Shannon just after 4pm on Monday.

The man, in his late 30s, was fatally injured in the crash.

His body has been taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will be carried out.

The driver of the car and four passengers were uninjured.

The road remained closed on Monday evening as a forensic investigation was carried out.

It is expected to remain closed overnight.