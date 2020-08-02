Motorcyclist dies in road collision in Co Wexford

A motorcyclist has been killed in a road collision in Co Wexford.

The single-vehicle accident happened at around 7.15am on Sunday at the Frankfort Roundabout near Camolin.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem.

Nobody else was reported injured.

The road was closed for a time for a forensic examination but has since reopened.

Gardai at Gorey are appealing for witnesses to come forward, especially any road users with dashcam footage who were travelling in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 9430690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

PA Media