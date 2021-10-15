| 6.7°C Dublin

Motorcyclist dies in road collision

The man was aged in his 20s.

A motorcyclist has died in a collision in Co Dublin

By Cate McCurry, PA

A motorcyclist has died in a collision in Co Dublin.

The man, aged in his 20s, was involved in a two-vehicle crash between a car and a motorbike.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene on the R136 in Lucan on Thursday at around 8.25pm.

The man was taken to Connolly Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A post-mortem will take place in due course. Gardai said the driver of the car was uninjured.

An examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators has ended.

Investigating gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They particularly want any drivers who were travelling on the road at the time who may have camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan garda station on 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

