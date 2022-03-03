| 4.4°C Dublin

Motorcyclist dies following Co Leitrim road crash

The man, aged in his late 40s, was fatally injured in the crash at Aghacashlaun, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday evening.

A motorcyclist has died following a road crash in Co Leitrim (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

Close

A motorcyclist has died following a road crash in Co Leitrim (Niall Carson/PA)

A motorcyclist has died following a road crash in Co Leitrim (Niall Carson/PA)

A motorcyclist has died following a road crash in Co Leitrim (Niall Carson/PA)

By Rebecca Black, PA

A motorcyclist has died following a road crash in Co Leitrim.

The man in his 40s was fatally injured in the collision with a car on the on R208 close to Aghacashlaun, Carrick-on-Shannon at around 5pm on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination is to take place.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 30s, was not injured.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on (071) 9650103, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy