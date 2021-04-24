Motorcyclist dies following Co Cavan road crash

A motorcyclist has died following a road crash in Co Cavan. (Niall Carson/PA)

A motorcyclist has died following a road crash in Co Cavan.

The man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene on the R202 at Corratillan, Corlough, gardai said.

The incident happened at around 3pm on Saturday.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will examine the site.

Officers have issued an appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, particularly any road users who may have camera footage, to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Ballyconnell on 049 952 5580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

