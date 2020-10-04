| 9.4°C Dublin

Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Co Carlow

Gardai said the man was taken to Beaumont Hospital by air ambulance but he later died.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died following a collision with a car (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

By Michelle Devane, PA

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car in Co Carlow.

Gardai said the incident happened in the Mullawn area of Tullow at about 3.10pm on Saturday.

The biker, a man in his 60s, was taken from the scene by air ambulance to Beaumont Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly any road users who may have dash-cam footage.

PA Media