Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Co Carlow

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car in Co Carlow.
Gardai said the incident happened in the Mullawn area of Tullow at about 3.10pm on Saturday.
The biker, a man in his 60s, was taken from the scene by air ambulance to Beaumont Hospital where he later died.
The driver of the car was uninjured.
A technical examination of the scene has been carried out.
Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly any road users who may have dash-cam footage.
PA Media