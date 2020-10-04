Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Co Carlow

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died following a collision with a car (Niall Carson/PA)

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car in Co Carlow.

Gardai said the incident happened in the Mullawn area of Tullow at about 3.10pm on Saturday.

The biker, a man in his 60s, was taken from the scene by air ambulance to Beaumont Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly any road users who may have dash-cam footage.

