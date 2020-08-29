Motorcyclist dies after collision with car

The crash happened on the Ring of Kerry N70 (PA)

A 50-year-old motorcyclist has died after he collided with a car in Co Kerry.

The crash happened shortly after 3pm on Saturday on the Ring of Kerry N70 between Waterville and Caherdaniel. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The occupants of the car were uninjured, gardai said.

Gardai and local emergency services attended and the scene has been preserved for examination by forensic collision investigators, with diversions in place. The coroner has been notified.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and asked for road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, who were travelling on the route at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney garda station on 064 6671160.

PA Media