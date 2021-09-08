Mother and son among three dead in shooting incident

Gardai are investigating after three people were found dead with gunshot wounds at a home in Listowel, Co Kerry (Niall Carson/PA)

Three family members have been found dead with gunshot wounds in a suspected murder-suicide in Co Kerry.

Gardai called to a home in Listowel on Tuesday evening discovered the bodies of a woman in her 60s and her son, in his 20s, inside the property.

The body of a man in his 60s was found outside, at the rear of the dwelling.

All three had gunshot wounds, and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

An Garda Siochana said they are not seeking any other person in relation to the incident.

The State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been contacted, and the scene has been preserved as investigations continue.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said: “My deepest sympathies to all impacted by the truly awful tragedy in Lixnaw.

“The shock and devastation being felt by the family and the community is unimaginable.

“An Garda Siochana is engaging with the local community and will carry out a full investigation.”