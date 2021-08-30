More than two million euros worth of cannabis hidden in vegetable boxes

More than two million euros worth of suspected cannabis herb has been seized in Laois after gardai searched boxes of vegetables.

Gardai seized 121kg of suspected cannabis with a street value of 2.18 million euros on Monday after responding to a report of unusual activity near Emo in rural Laois.

After searching a storage facility and the surrounding areas, gardai searched a number of pallets containing vegetable boxes that had already been unloaded from a lorry.

GardaÃ­ in Portlaoise seized over â¬2.1 million worth of cannabis herb concealed in a delivery of vegetables, as part of Operation Tara today. One person was arrested during the search operation and is currently detained under drug trafficking legislation. pic.twitter.com/xJeMYRDx0D — Garda Info (@gardainfo) August 30, 2021

A search revealed 121kg of packaged cannabis herb hidden inside the boxes of vegetables.

A man in his 20s has been arrested.

Gardai said that the seizure is part of Operation Tara – the force’s anti-drugs strategy.

A spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.