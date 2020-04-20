More than one million people on some form of State income support

A man walks down an almost deserted Henry Street in Dublin’s city centre (Brian Lawless/PA)

More than one million people are now either fully or partially dependent on the State for income support, according to the latest figures from the Department of Social Protection.

There are 584,000 people receiving the 350-euro weekly Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment introduced in March.

Of these, 252,000 are women, while 332,000 are men.

There are also 212,000 people on the Live Register receiving standard Jobseekers’ benefit of 203 euros per week.

Meanwhile, 46,000 employers have registered for the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme to help retain staff in jobs during the pandemic. The scheme is subsidising the pay of 281,200 employees.

The Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme has paid out 321 million euro to businesses since it was established, officials said.

When the numbers of people on the Covid-19 pandemic payment, Jobseekers and Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme are combined they add up to 1,077,200 being helped.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty said: “This is a temporary health emergency and many sectors of the economy will be able to switch back on relatively quickly once the danger has passed.”

Expand Close Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty at a Covid-19 press briefing at Government Buildings in Dublin (PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty at a Covid-19 press briefing at Government Buildings in Dublin (PA)

“However, some sectors will be slower than others to recover and we will also have a challenge with youth employment as many young people who could have expected to have entered a buoyant jobs market will now face a much more complex environment.

“Understanding this, my department is already planning for the post-pandemic environment and considering the best measures to help every worker to get back into the labour force as quickly as possible.”

The department said approximately 52,000 payments have been withheld for a variety of reasons – including for people who were still in employment, who had not been in employment prior to claiming the payment, or because they submitted incorrect details.

It said it will continue to resolve any issues, such as invalid IBAN numbers or PPS numbers, with legitimate applications and is contacting the people concerned directly over the next few days.

PA Media