More than half a million people receiving Covid-19 unemployment payment

More than half a million people are receiving the emergency Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment.

Some 591,000 people are now in receipt of the 350 euro weekly payment, up from 584,000 this time last week.

Speaking at a briefing in Dublin on Monday, senior Government official Liz Canavan said approximately 2,600 people have yet to receive the payment because they entered the incorrect bank details or PPS number.

She said: “The number of people applying online for payments is increasing and going online is the most efficient way of making a submission.”

More than 49,400 employers are now registered with the Government’s Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS).

Under the scheme, the Government pays 70% of the normal take-home pay for workers earning under 38,000 euro up to a maximum of 410 euro per week.

To qualify for TWSS a business must be able to show that it has lost at least 25% of its turnover and is unable to pay normal wages and outgoings.

Ms Canavan said more than 347,000 employees have now received a payment under the scheme.

“The cumulative value of payments made to employers under the scheme is now 556 million euro,” she added.

On Friday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the wage subsidy scheme and the pandemic payment may be extended if the restrictions have to stay in place.

On May 5, an update on the restrictions will be given to the public with a road-map for lifting restrictions due to be published before that date.

Ms Canavan said while some members of the public are getting frustrated with the lockdown, people must comply with the restrictions.

“We’re aware of reports on social media that some people are getting very fed up of the social distancing measures. They are stuck in the house or their local area and have to queue up to get into shops,” she said.

“We do know how frustrating it is and we do know people’s resolve and patience is waning. We know that every day we are putting out the call for community spirit as well as personal and collective behavioural change from all of you.

“This is what is required to delay the transmission of Covid-19 and we know that call has not fallen on deaf ears. We have complied with the restrictions and have succeeded in reducing the spread of the infection. For now, we just need to keep going as best we can.”

