More than a million euro found hidden in vehicle seized by Garda

More than one million euro in cash was found hidden in a vehicle during a Garda search operation.

The money was discovered in a series of raids in north Dublin and the city centre on Sunday targeting an organised crime gang.

Two premises were searched in the course of the operation and a number of vehicles were seized.

The cash was found concealed in one of the vehicles.

The raids were conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, with assistance from the Garda Dog Unit.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, head of Organised and Serious Crime, said: “We continue to target those causing most harm in our community.

“This seizure of a significant quantity of cash will, we believe, contribute to the disruption and potential ultimate dismantling of particular organised crime groups that we continue to target, building on earlier success achieved, in recent years.”

In another GNDOCB operation over the weekend, gardai seized 117,000 euro in cash, one vehicle and a Rolex watch in Coolock in north Dublin.

A man in his 30s arrested as part of that investigation remained in custody at Coolock Garda Station on Sunday evening.

PA Media