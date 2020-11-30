More than 71% back lockdown response to curb spread of Covid-19 – poll

More than 71% of people said the Government’s Level 5 response was “appropriate” to help curb the spread of Covid-19, new research shows.

Results published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show the social impact of Covid-19.

The survey shows that while the vast majority of the public agreed with the restrictions, some 18% said they were too extreme, while 10% believed they were “not sufficient”.

Analysis shows that the likelihood of people feeling that the Level 5 response was appropriate increased with age, with 63% of those aged 18 to 34 agreeing that the Level 5 response was “appropriate”, rising to 88% for those aged 70 years and over.

Conversely, the likelihood of people feeling that the Level 5 response was “too extreme” decreased with age, falling from 23% for those aged 18-34 to 5% for those aged 70 years and over.

There has been a significant rise in the number of people who rate their overall life satisfaction as “low”, jumping from 8% in April 2018 to one in three in November 2020.

People aged 18 to 34 reported the lowest levels of overall life satisfaction, with 42% having a “low” overall satisfaction rating.

The percentage of people who felt downhearted or depressed all or most of the time in the four-week period prior to interview doubled between April and November 2020, from 5.5% to 11.5%.

Women were twice as likely to report they felt downhearted or depressed.

The percentage of respondents to the CSO survey who felt lonely all or most of the time in the four-week period prior to interview also doubled between April and November 2020, from 6% to 13%.

More than 17% of women felt lonely all or most of the time compared with 9.9% of male respondents.

Just less than 7% of people believe that, within the next six months, their lives will return to something like it was before the onset of the Covid-19 crisis.

Nearly a third (32.5%) believe it will be between six and 12 months, 45.3% believe it will be between one and two years and 11.2% believe it will be two years or more before this happens.

Just over 4% believe their lives will never return to normal.

Nearly 45% of respondents reported that something in their lives has changed for the better since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis.

Almost three in 10 people reported more quality time with the people they live with as an aspect of their lives that has improved.

Almost two in 10 reported improved finances, and 14.5% reported having more free time for hobbies.

Similar percentages of workers reported a better work-life balance, and less time commuting or travelling for work.

More than two in 10 people who drink alcohol reported an increase in their alcohol consumption when compared with their consumption before Covid-19.

More than four in 10 said their consumption of junk food and sweets has increased.

During Level 5 restrictions, almost two-thirds of people rated their compliance with current Government advice and guidelines as high, compared with three quarters in August.

Three in five respondents to the survey in November said they were very or extremely concerned about other people’s ability to comply with Government advice and guidelines compared with 47% in June.

Of those working from home, 27% said they were finding it more difficult, 37% said it was getting easier, while 35% said there was no difference as time passes.

Overall, respondents believed they were less likely to contract Covid-19 in November than in April.

PA Media