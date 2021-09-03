More than 61,000 students receive Leaving Cert results amid record high grades

Pupils at Beneavin De La Salle College, Finglas, await the start of their Leaving Certificate examinations (Brian Lawless/PA)

More than 61,000 students have received Leaving Cert results which show that grades jumped to another record high.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) estimated that grades have increased by 2.6% in all subjects compared to last year, which were also 4.4% higher than results from 2019.

There was a big increase in top grades in higher level subjects, with an increase in the percentage of top results in almost every subject.

The jump in grades will see an increase in points needed for college courses when Central Applications Office (CAO) offers are made next week.

1. I would like to congratulate each and every one of the students who will receive their results today. Today is the reward for all your efforts throughout the past number of years. Well done to you all.

It is an exciting time for you and there are enormous possibilities ahead. — Norma Foley T.D (@NormaFoleyTD1) September 3, 2021

In total, 61,125 students received their results on Friday.

Education Minister Norma Foley praised students for their “significant achievement” in sitting exams in the midst of a pandemic.

She told RTE’s Today with Claire Byrne: “In particular I believe, our Leaving Certificate students have shown flexibility, adaptability, and determination.

“I think today is, you know, a just reward for them.

“I would also like to acknowledge the tremendous support that school communities and families have really extended to our students.

“It’s a wonderful day for students and it’s a great achievement.”

Leaving Cert students were given the choice of accepting the accredited grades system or sitting the physical examination, or both.

Ms Foley said Ireland was “almost unique in the world” in offering those options.

Thinking of everyone getting their #leavingcert results today. No matter what your ambitions or results are, remember there are many different ways to reach your goals. Be proud of the work youâve done in what have been incredible circumstances. Congrats to parents & teachers too — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) September 3, 2021

Asked if students would be offered the same choice next year, Ms Foley said “We keep everything under review.”

Students who opted for both examinations and accredited grades were awarded their best result from each on a subject-by-subject basis. But the results do not indicate which method provided the better grade.

The first round of CAO offers will be made on Tuesday.

The chair of the SEC, Pat Burke, said: “The commissioners and I have sought to ensure that the Leaving Certificate class of 2021 is treated as fairly and equitably as possible, having regard to the adverse impact of Covid-19.

Best wishes to #LeavingCert students today. Take care of yourselves and each other. Whatever the news today your whole life journey lies ahead - Ã¡dh mÃ³r oraibh!! #LeavingCert2021 — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) September 3, 2021

“The approach of providing accredited grades and adjusted Leaving Certificate examinations aimed to achieve this objective to the greatest extent possible and in a manner that we believe is both unprecedented and unique across jurisdictions.

“Our priorities have been ensuring fairness and equity for candidates, and quality in all aspects of the delivery of both processes, and in the integration of the results.”

Of the 61,125 candidates receiving results this year, 57,952 candidates followed the Leaving Certificate programme in 411,876 individual subjects, of which 13,532 (22.13%) followed the Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme.

Of these, the vast majority, 52,680, opted for a combination of examinations and accredited grades and sat at least one examination.

Just 185 candidates sat the examinations and did not receive any accredited grades and just over 5,000 candidates receiving results this year relied entirely on the accredited grades and did not sit any examinations.

The Director of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD), Paul Crone, said the Leaving Cert class have “successfully navigated” a uniquely challenging 18 months of learning.

“In addition to adapting to the demands of remote learning, our senior cycle students have had to forgo many of the traditional rights-of-passage that make our school years so memorable,” he added.

“Therefore, on behalf of Irish principals, deputy principals, and the NAPD, I would like to congratulate all those students receiving their Leaving Certificate results today.

“Today’s results represent the culmination of two years of hard work, dedication and resilience from our students and the wider school community. Their achievements should be celebrated, and the support of their families recognised.”

As always, some students will be disappointed with their grades. Our strong advice to them is to not lose hope. Martin Marjoram

This year’s Leaving Certificate grading was undertaken via an “accredited grading” system, coupled with the option of sitting a traditional written Leaving Certificate examination.

Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) president Martin Marjoram said: “We commend their resilience in uncertain times and we have no doubt that the fortitude they have displayed will benefit them in the years that follow.

“As always, some students will be disappointed with their grades. Our strong advice to them is to not lose hope.

“Now more than ever, education is a lifelong pursuit and there have never been so many options available to school-leavers.”