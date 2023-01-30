More than 500,000 euros worth of cannabis seized in suspected ‘grow-house’

Some of the cannabis recovered by gardai (Gardai/PA)

Cannabis worth more than 500,000 euros has been seized from a premises in Co Roscommon.

At 1pm on Monday gardai conducted a search in Ballaghaderreen.

A gardai spokesperson said a “suspected cannabis grow-house” was discovered.

Suspected cannabis plants with an estimated value of 288,000 euros were seized along with approximately 240,000 euros of processed cannabis.

The total value of drugs seized is approximately 528,000 euros, pending analysis from Forensic Science Ireland.

A woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s were arrested at the scene.

They are both currently being detained at Castlerea Garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.