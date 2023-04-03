More than 4,000 notices to quit served in final quarter of 2022, figures show

More than 4,000 notices to quit were recorded in the final three months of 2022, new figures have shown (Alamy/PA)

More than 4,000 notices to quit were recorded in the final three months of 2022, new figures have shown.

It comes as the government’s temporary winter eviction ban was lifted on Saturday, despite warnings that homeless services could come under pressure in the coming months.

Figures published by the Residential Tenancies Board show that during October, November and December some 4,329 notices to quit were issued.

In 58% of cases, the reason for issuing the notice to quit was because the landlord intends to sell the property, while a further 16% said that the landlord or a family member intends on moving into the property.

Almost half of the notices were issued in Dublin (43.2%), while 10.9% were issued in Cork, 6.7% in Galway and 4.7% in Limerick.

In the previous quarter, 4,741 notices to quit were issued, with 2,999 of those notices to come due this year.