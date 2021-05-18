More than 40% of adults have received first Covid-19 vaccine dose

More than 40% of the population have received their first Covid-19 vaccine (Brian Lawless/PA)

More than 40% of adults have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the health minister has said.

Stephen Donnelly said on Wednesday that in excess of 2.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in Ireland so far.

It comes as registration for the vaccine rollout opens to people aged between 45 and 49 this week.

Minister Donnelly told Virgin Media News: “I can confirm that over the last two or three days we have now got in excess of 40% of the entire adult population who have had at least a first dose.

“That’s two out of every five adults in the country. It’s good news, particularly when we’re dealing with such awful stuff in terms of this criminal activity.

“It’s fantastic to see a vaccine programme that’s going from strength to strength.”

Meanwhile, registration for Covid-19 vaccines is open to people aged between 45 and 49 from this week.

People aged 49 can register from Wednesday, those aged 48 from Thursday, and will continue through the ages on each subsequent day.

Wednesday saw 358 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19 according to the Department of Health.

There are 102 people with the virus being treated in hospitals, of which 39 are in intensive care units.

The department, still dealing with the fallout from a cyber attack, said the daily cases may change due to future validation.

Despite the attack, coronavirus tests are still available to those who need them.

The HSE said on Twitter: “All Covid-19 test centres are currently facilitating walk-in testing.

“Anyone, of any age, who needs a Covid-19 test can get a test without an appointment. Those with symptoms and close contacts should go to one of these centres for their test.”

A decision on the latest update to the vaccination rollout is expected this week.

Details of the latest advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) were received by the HSE at the weekend, with the next steps now under consideration.

People aged between 40 and 49 could be given a choice of which vaccine they receive, according to advice given to the HSE.

One possibility under discussion is that people aged 40 to 49 could choose whether to accept one of the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, or wait for Moderna or Pfizer, which have been approved for use in that cohort.

At present, AstraZeneca and the Johnson & Johnson (also known as the Janssen vaccine) jabs are not being given to those under the age of 50 due to concerns over a rare blood clotting issue.

This has created problems with the vaccine rollout, because the majority of people over 50 are scheduled to be vaccinated by the end of May, while the bulk of J&J vaccines are due at the end of June.

This had led to concerns that hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses could be left unused.

Chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said on Tuesday: “We received some information over the weekend indicating the line of thinking of NIAC as it was relayed by the CMO to the minister for health.

“That shows that NIAC certainly considered the administration of these vector vaccines – you know, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson – to 40 to 49-year-olds, with some conditions attached.

“We need to go through that information ourselves and think, how do we translate that information and those requirements into a mass vaccination programme where we can do this at pace.”

