| 12.8°C Dublin

More than 118,000 euro worth of drugs seized by gardai

A man aged 46 and a woman aged 47 have been arrested.

Garda badge logo on Dublins Pearse Street (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

Close

Garda badge logo on Dublins Pearse Street (Niall Carson/PA)

Garda badge logo on Dublins Pearse Street (Niall Carson/PA)

Garda badge logo on Dublins Pearse Street (Niall Carson/PA)

By Dominic McGrath

Nearly 120,000 euro worth of drugs have been seized by gardai in Wexford.

Gardai on Thursday said that two people have been arrested as part of an operation that saw more than 118,000 euro worth of chloromethcathinone and herbal cannabis seized in Enniscorthy.

A man aged 46 and a woman aged 47 have been arrested.

The drugs were found following a search of a property in the Enniscorthy area.

The arrests and the drug seizure were part of an operation targeting gang crime in the Enniscorthy are and saw gardai work alongside the Revenue Customs Service.

A garda spokesperson said: “Investigations are ongoing.”

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy