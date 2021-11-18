More than 118,000 euro worth of drugs seized by gardai

Nearly 120,000 euro worth of drugs have been seized by gardai in Wexford.

Gardai on Thursday said that two people have been arrested as part of an operation that saw more than 118,000 euro worth of chloromethcathinone and herbal cannabis seized in Enniscorthy.

A man aged 46 and a woman aged 47 have been arrested.

A joint operation conducted by GNDOCB, the Wexford Drug Unit and the Revenue Customs Service took place in the Enniscorthy area today



Suspected chloromethcathinone and herbal cannabis valued at €118k was seized



A man and woman (40s) were arrested in relation to this seizure pic.twitter.com/fAer4D6l15 — Garda Info (@gardainfo) November 18, 2021

The drugs were found following a search of a property in the Enniscorthy area.

The arrests and the drug seizure were part of an operation targeting gang crime in the Enniscorthy are and saw gardai work alongside the Revenue Customs Service.

A garda spokesperson said: “Investigations are ongoing.”