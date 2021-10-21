| 8.3°C Dublin

More Irish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney confirmed on Thursday that another 16 Irish people, alongside their dependents, had been evacuated from Kabul.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

Close

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney (Brian Lawless/PA)

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney (Brian Lawless/PA)

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney (Brian Lawless/PA)

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Sixteen Irish citizens and their families have been evacuated from Afghanistan.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney confirmed on Thursday that another 16 Irish people, alongside their dependents, had been evacuated from Kabul Airport to Doha, the capital of Qatar.

The evacuation took place on Wednesday night.

On Twitter, Mr Coveney said: “We are assisting them on their onward journey home to Ireland.”

Mr Coveney thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Qatar for the support.

The evacuation is the latest instance of the Irish Government working with Qatar to evacuate citizens.

Earlier this month, 15 citizens and 10 dependents travelled from Kabul to Doha on a specially organised flight with the support of Qatar.

Irish officials have been working to evacuate Irish citizens in Kabul and Afghanistan, since the collapse of the Afghan government and the takeover by the Taliban in August.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy