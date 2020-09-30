More enforcement needed around health measures – Chief medical officer

Ireland’s acting chief medical officer has warned that more needs to be done around the enforcement of public health measures.

Dr Ronan Glynn called for firms and organisations to do more and reassess their health and safety plans for Covid-19.

He also admitted to the Oireachtas Committee on Covid-19 Response that some clarity around the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) messaging has “been lost”.

He made the comments after Fine Gael’s Bernard Durkan said that the public health message is “not getting across” and that people are ignoring it.

“The battle has yet to be won and everyone has a major role to play,” Mr Durkan added.

Expand Close Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn (Brian Lawless/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn (Brian Lawless/PA)

Dr Glynn acknowledged that people are getting “tired and fatigued”.

“Every one of us slips up at times,” he added. “The vast majority of people continue to do the right thing.

“As a society we do need every sector, every sporting organisation, every restaurant and every businesses to look again with the type of vigour and enthusiasm that they looked at this issue back in March and April and see what more they can do.

“If you are a retail outlet – are there too many people coming and going? If you are a transport operator – are there too many people there? If you are a restaurant – do you need to do more to protect your customers and staff?

“Do we need to do more around enforcement? I think we do. But on balance the response to this virus to date has been characterised by clarity and people need to adhere.

“As we have tried to get more nuanced in our approach, perhaps some clarity and messaging has been lost and I accept that.”

Dr Glynn also said there needs to be “significant improvement” in the Covid-19 numbers in Dublin.

He told the committee that the measures put in place across the capital would only be taking effect over the coming days.

He added: “We do need to see significant improvement in Dublin, we have not seen it yet.”

Close contacts of positive cases of #COVID19 will be contacted by contact tracers. They'll let you know if you need to be tested or take any other steps. We ask everybody contacted to come forward & help slow the spread of COVID-19. Thank you #HoldFirm #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/iN2rmqMRUl — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) September 30, 2020

He later said that while Dublin appears to be stabilising, he warned that was an “optimistic note”.

“The day-to-day numbers remain widely dispersed, which on the one hand is good as we are not having big clusters, but on the other it’s harder to identify the cases,” he added.

Sinn Fein’s David Cullinnane called for Nphet to outline to young people their “social opportunities” within the Government’s living with Covid-19 plan.

Dr Glynn said the country has evolved into a “blame culture” particularly targeting young people.

“To my mind the narrative around Covid has changed dramatically over the past two months in this country and we have evolved to a somewhat blame culture, looking for the next charge, the next reason we can’t control this disease,” he added.

“The latest one is young people. I have been at pains for a number of weeks now to point out the fact that this disease has had an absolute disproportionate impact on social lives, the education, the work, the employment opportunities and the relationship opportunities for young people.

“We need to co-create opportunities with this cohort of people, they are the ones who will tell us how to do things better, we need to work with them to find how they can socialise and work more safely.

“The social opportunities are there now, but they have to be done differently and more safely.”

To my mind the narrative around Covid has changed dramatically over the past two months in this country and we have evolved to a somewhat blame culture, looking for the next charge, the next reason we can't control this disease Ronan Glynn

Meanwhile, the Labour Party’s Duncan Smith said there is no “clear picture” to introduce testing in airports.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said there were “mixed views” around the introduction of random testing in the airports.

“Nphet said it would not be their highest priority,” Mr Donnelly added.

Professor Philip Nolan, National Public Health Emergency Team Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “Testing alone will not provide significant protection because of the number of cases the testing will miss.

“There is no point in introducing a point-in-time testing as a way of screening passengers as it will miss too many passengers.”

PA Media