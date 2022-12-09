Monument unveiled for families of Siege of Jadotville veterans

Veterans of A Company, 35th Infantry Battalion who took part in the Siege of Jadotville in September 1961, during an event to unveil a monument dedicated to their families, at Custume Barracks, Athlone (Brian Lawless/PA)

A permanent monument has been unveiled at an Athlone barracks dedicated to the families of the Jadotville soldiers.

Irish soldiers from the ‘A’ Company of the 35th Infantry Battalion were on a peacekeeping mission manning a UN post in the town of Jadotville in the Congo in September 1961.

On September 9, a large force of Katangese Gendarmerie surrounded them, and four days later they came under attack.

Until September 17, when they were taken into captivity, they endured almost continuous attack.

The Irish soldiers were released on October 25, 1961.

Defence Minister Simon Coveney accompanied by Lieutenant General Sean Clancy (left), Defence Forces Chief of Staff, and Brigadier General Tony Cudmore, during an event to unveil a monument dedicated to the families of Jadotville veterans (Brian Lawless/PA)

Defence Minister Simon Coveney accompanied by Lieutenant General Sean Clancy (left), Defence Forces Chief of Staff, and Brigadier General Tony Cudmore, during an event to unveil a monument dedicated to the families of Jadotville veterans (Brian Lawless/PA)

At a ceremony in Custume Barracks to unveil the monument, Minister for Defence Simon Coveney said the aftermath of what became known as the Siege of Jadotville had a lasting effect on the soldiers and their families.

“The monument will stand here in Custume Barracks as a perpetual acknowledgement and recognition of the roles of the families, including all of you who have gathered here today,” Mr Coveney said.

The surviving members of A Company, the members who had passed away and all their family members were remembered during the ceremony.

The monument bears the inscription “Honouring the unwavering support of the families of personnel of A Company 35 Infantry Battalion ONUC”.

It was commissioned on the recommendation of an independent review group established to examine the events at Jadotville in 1961, in recognition of the role of parents, wives and families during the Battle of Jadotville and the soldiers’ time in captivity.