A missing two-year-old girl has been found “safe and well” in the Dublin area, gardai said.

A Child Rescue Ireland alert was initiated earlier for Aoife Haynes Murphy.

Gardai said two adults, a man and a woman aged in their 30s, were arrested for an offence contrary to Section 15 Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Gardai also thanked the public for their assistance during the alert, which has now been cancelled.