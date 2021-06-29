Missing four-year-old girl ‘found safe and well’

A four-year-old girl has been found safe and well, police have said.

Scarlet Duddy had been reported missing in Londonderry on Monday.

We would like to update you that we are no longer looking for four-year-old Scarlet Duddy who was reported missing from Derry/Londonderry yesterday (28 June).



Scarlet has been found safe and well this afternoon, and we want to thank everyone for their help with our appeal. — Police Derry City and Strabane (@PSNIDCSDistrict) June 29, 2021

On Tuesday afternoon, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said she had been found.

“Scarlet has been found safe and well this afternoon and I want to thank the public for their help with our appeal,” a PSNI spokesperson said.