Missing four-year-old girl ‘found safe and well’

Scarlet Duddy had been reported missing in Londonderry on Monday.

By Rebecca Black, PA

A four-year-old girl has been found safe and well, police have said.

Scarlet Duddy had been reported missing in Londonderry on Monday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said she had been found.

“Scarlet has been found safe and well this afternoon and I want to thank the public for their help with our appeal,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

