Two young Belfast brothers have been found safe and well in Co Tipperary, Irish police have said.

Fabricio Horvath, eight, and his five-year-old brother Patrick, had been reported missing from Northern Ireland almost two weeks ago, prompting a cross-border police effort to find them.

They were found in the Thurles area of Co Tipperary on Tuesday and have since returned to Northern Ireland.

Three people, two women in their 30s and 50s and one man in his 40s, have been arrested by gardai.

PA Media