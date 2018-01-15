Ministers 'would need very good reason to deviate from abortion recommendations'

The Government would need a very good reason to deviate from the all-party Oireachtas Committee's recommendations on the repeal of the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution, the chairman of the Fine Gael parliamentary party has said.

Martin Heydon was speaking following a five-hour special parliamentary party meeting on the anticipated referendum on the contentious section of the constitution that frames the state's legal position on abortion.

After the discussions in Leinster House, he highlighted that the committee's report was not a Fine Gael report. "It's an all-party recommendation from members of all parties and none that spent a lot of time considering, so I think that gives it - what I think the Taoiseach is outlining - is that gives that report a lot of weight than if it was one particular party viewpoint," he said.

"If you were to go away from the recommendations in the report you'd need a very good reason for doing so, and as a minority government you'd also have to be sure if you were going to make any changes that their changes would have support in the Dail." Fine Gael TDs, senators and MEPs were in attendance at the meeting and the main item on the agenda was the Eighth Amendment.

In December, the specially convened Oireachtas Committee found that Article 40.3.3, which gives the mother and unborn child equal right to life, is not fit for purpose. It called for the amendment to be repealed and a referendum to be held. In a 40-page report, the committee recommended that abortion should be available without restriction up to 12 weeks of pregnancy, and that the procedure should be allowed if the life or health of the woman was at risk.

It also called for expectant mothers to be allowed an abortion at any stage of the pregnancy if doctors diagnosed a foetal abnormality that was likely to result in death before or shortly after birth. Mr Heydon said: "The discussion that we had and the debate that we had on that report was a very respectful, thoughtful and considered one with a lot of compassion."

Party colleague Senator Jerry Buttimer described it as a positive engagement.

"It was a very respectful, mature debate which I think we have to have as a society because this is a societal issue," Mr Buttimer said.

"Ultimately it will be a matter of the Oireachtas to decide whether there will be a referendum or not and then the people will decide that and it's the Irish people that will make a decision." Fine Gael TD John Deasy said no decisions were made at the meeting but it was clear there would not be a single Fine Gael position.

"It's clear there won't be a Fine Gael position, a party position, a party stance," he said. "People will have a free vote. It's the start of a process of what the wording will be. My own sense is that it will probably end up being very close to what the all-party committee came up with, whether you agree with that or don't agree with that."

Last week Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Government ministers, backbenchers and senators would be free to campaign for or against any reform of the strict limitations on abortion. Before any referendum the Government is expected to outline how laws will be changed if the public votes in favour of repealing the constitutional limitations. The referendum is due to be held in late May or early June.

Press Association