Ministers set to announce hairdressers can reopen ahead of schedule

Hairdressers are expected to be given the go-ahead to reopen ahead of schedule (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Government is expected to make an announcement on Friday evening that hairdressers and barbers can reopen from June 29 – three weeks earlier than the pandemic recovery road map stated.

After releasing their own set of guidelines as part of calls to reopen sooner than the road map had indicated, hairdressers and barbers now look set to reopen at the end of this month.

Originally planned for July 20, the decision would mean these businesses could start back up in 10 days’ time.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said on Wednesday the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) had made a recommendation to the government in this regard.

The Irish Hairdressers Federation (IHF) has developed 100 health and safety measures after engagement with the HSE and the Health and Safety Authority (HAS).

The IHF says about 25,000 people are employed in the hairdressing sector and hundreds of jobs are at risk in the sector if they do not reopen soon.

The announcement is set to come after the cabinet meets on Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, Ireland’s coronavirus death toll rose to 1,714 after a further four deaths were announced by the NPHET.

There have been 16 new confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland, taking the total to 25,355 since the Covid-19 outbreak began.

It has also emerged that almost one in five residents in Ireland’s nursing homes have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

The figure was confirmed as the secretary general of the Department of Health was forced to defend the department’s response to Covid-19 across care home settings during an Oireachtas committee on Thursday.

PA Media