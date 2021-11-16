Ministers discussing latest Nphet advice

Government ministers are discussing the latest advice from public health experts, including working from home.

The Cabinet will consider a number of measures recommended by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), including expanding the use of Covid passes, the rollout of antigen tests and the expansion of the booster campaign.

Ministers were given a stark warning at the Cabinet sub-committee meeting, with estimates that up to 500 people may be in intensive care by next month.

The best case scenario could see around 200 people in ICU.

No one will thank you for turning up if you’re sick.



Stay at home and get a test to protect yourself and others from #COVID19.#StaySafe | #ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/VsV6wK9B9I — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) November 15, 2021

Public health experts recommended that the Government advise people to work from home when possible.

The sub-committee on Monday discussed a more widespread use of antigen tests and expanding the use of Covid passes.

Hairdressers, gyms and barbers are among the places ministers discussed as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

There will be a push to have hundreds of thousands of people in their 50s receive the booster vaccine to help the struggling health system.

Speaking on his way to the Cabinet meeting, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said: “If we continue as is, we could be looking at somewhere between 200 and maybe up to 500 people in ICU.

“Obviously that is not something we could countenance.

“We will be discussing the measures today at Cabinet. We will be looking at accelerating the booster campaign.”

Green Party leader and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said: “The first most important thing is we have to restrict out contacts using our common sense and judgment.

“We had a very long meeting last night, listening very clearly to our health advice.

“We are not where we were a year ago but our hospitals are under huge pressure, our intensive care units are under particular pressure so we have to support them and we do that by restricting our contacts, all of us in a sensible way.”