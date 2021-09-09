Minister ‘welcomed’ chance to talk to mica homeowners after Cavan protest

The Housing Minister has insisted that mica homeowners will have an answer by the end of September from a working group considering a compensation scheme.

Darragh O’Brien met with protesters on Thursday, after members of Fianna Fail gathering in Cavan for a think-in were welcomed by around 30 protesters from Donegal calling for a 100% redress scheme for people affected by mica.

“I don’t want to set any arbitrary timeframe on it but my aim is that we can conclude our work by the end of September,” Mr O’Brien told the PA news agency.

Agriculture Minister and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue also met with the protesters.

Campaigners have criticised the existing Government redress scheme and are calling for 100% of their costs, with many of the homes facing demolition.

Protesters from Donegal gathering at the Fianna Fail think-in (Dominic McGrath/PA)

Protesters from Donegal gathering at the Fianna Fail think-in (Dominic McGrath/PA)

Earlier this year, thousands of people gathered in Dublin for a protest demanding a 100% redress scheme for housing defects caused by the mineral.

Defective building blocks containing mica have caused cracks and fissures to open in an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 homes, primarily in Mayo and Donegal.

Mary Connors, a homeowner from Inch Island in Donegal who is affected by mica, attended the protest.

She said that the Government is listening, but is unwilling to act.

Darragh O'Brien met with protesters in Cavan (Dominic McGrath/PA)

Darragh O'Brien met with protesters in Cavan (Dominic McGrath/PA)

“The people have finally had it. If they don’t give us the 100% redress, people are ready to demonstrate again,” she told PA.

Mr O’Brien insisted that the mica campaigners have his attention.

On the campaigners’ call for a 100% redress scheme, he said that he told them that nothing is off the table.

“They absolutely have my attention and I’m committed to working with the group that we’ve set up to bring improvements to the scheme.”

“I get that people want to make sure that they’re keeping their issue highlighted, that’s fully up to people, as to coming here today I have no issue whatsoever.”

“I welcome the chance to talk to them. Not all of the people who were there are engaged in the group that we have so I’m pleased that we got a chance to talk to them.”