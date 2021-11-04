Minister for Housing defends decision not to lower rent cap

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has has defended the decision not to cap rent increases below 2%.Picture by Cate McCurry.

The Minister for Housing has defended the decision not to cap rent increases below 2%, saying it could have “unintended consequences”.

Legislation was signed off by Cabinet on Thursday that will see rent increases capped at 2% or the level of inflation, whichever is lower.

Darragh O’Brien said the decision is a “significant move” that will affect about 75% of renters.

The measure will apply to Rent Pressure Zones, and will apply to new and existing tenancies.

I'm not remotely scared of institutional investors Darragh O'Brien

“We need to make sure that the measures I bring forward are calibrations and are not going to lead to any unintended consequences of further flight from from a rental market,” Mr O’Brien said.

“We have seen that over the years if you look at the registration of RTB (Residential Tenancies Board) tenancies, for the landlords who have left, particularly the mam and pap landlords that we need in the market.

“The 2% is not a target for people, it’s the cap.”

It is the sixth piece of rental legislation the minister has brought forward since becoming housing minister.

Legislation to cap rents linked to inflation backfired earlier this year when inflation started to rise sharply.

Mr O’Brien rejected accusations that the decision not to lower the cap below 2% was linked to institutional investors.

“I’m not remotely scared of institutional investors,” he added.

“I’ve banned bulk buying as well.

“Do we need investments in this country?

“Of course we need investment in the country, in the right places and where it is appropriate.

“There are those who say we don’t need investment, it’s just not true.

“The Exchequer can’t pay for everything but the Exchequer is the biggest investor, the State is the biggest investor, over 20 billion euro between now and 2026 in housing measures, in affordability measures, in social housing.

“So I have no fear of institutional investors, I can tell you.

“The measures that were brought forward in relation to protecting tenants right the way through the pandemic, in relation to affordability measures and new forms of tenure actually prove that.

“Two per cent is the cap, 2% is the ceiling.

These are not just short term measures, this is legislation that will endure Darragh O'Brien

“These are not just short-term measures, this is legislation that will endure.

“We’ve have protected tenants through the pandemic and we need to do more in that space.”

The Bill that will cap rents will be passed in the next coming weeks.

The minister said he also focused on getting homeless people off the streets and into homes, adding that an increase in supply is needed in the private and public sector.

“Next year I’m very confident it will be a year of significant delivery across all tenures of houses.”

Visiting UCD today with @HFA_Ireland



The HFA has approved funding of €168m to 3 universities for the provision of 1,430 new student beds.



Very happy to meet & speak with students telling me of their experiences with living on and off campus. pic.twitter.com/i08Bkbe0DG — Darragh O'Brien (@DarraghOBrienTD) November 4, 2021

He made the comments as he visited a site of newly completed student accommodation units at UCD in south Dublin.

There are a total of 979 student accommodation rooms.

The cheapest room starts at 830 euro a month and increases to platinum rates of 1,252 euro and penthouse rates of 1,300 euro a month.