Micheal Martin: We must deal with climate change challenge quickly and urgently

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the world must deal with the climate change challenge ‘quickly and urgently’ (Brian Lawless/PA)

Micheal Martin said there is no alternative facing the world but to deal with the climate change challenge “quickly and urgently”.

The Taoiseach said it is “absolutely essential” that every country plays its part in tackling climate change.

As world leaders gather for the Cop26 global climate conference in Glasgow, Mr Martin described climate issues as an “existential threat”.

“I believe, through research technologies we can significantly improve our capacity to reduce emissions in agriculture, but also in transport, energy,” Mr Martin said on Sunday.

It will create opportunities, it will create jobs, it will create a healthier world, and a healthier country in Ireland Micheal Martin

“Every sector of our society will have to contribute to the reduction of emissions. But the the parallel side of that is, it will create opportunities, it will create jobs, it will create a healthier world, and a healthier country in Ireland.

“We will transform, for example, active travel; we will take the fossil fuel-powered buses and cars off our streets. One of the big polluters in our streets is fossil fuel driven cars and buses.

“Just think of what it would be like, in any one of our cities or towns, if we can walk down without that sort of stuff coming out of exhaust pipes.

“I think it would make make a transformation. Likewise, in terms of retrofitting of housing, over time, will make energy more efficient, healthier.

“But there’s lots of opportunities on the green economy as well.”

A report on Sunday revealed that the Government’s climate action plan includes a commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the agriculture sector by between 22% and 30%.

The Sunday Independent also reported that the climate action plan, to be published next week, includes a scheme to install 200 street electric charge vehicle points a year.

Mr Martin said that while Ireland and the EU has made progress on reducing plastic use, there is more to do.

“I think other nations have significant contributions to make in respect of that,” the Fianna Fail leader added.

“I think Ireland and Europe has actually performed better on plastics in the last decade than other continents. But we need to do more in terms of the utilisation of plastics.

“We should reduce our use of plastics more generally.

“Other materials are coming on stream to replace plastic. (Plastic) is entering into our food chain and waterways, oceans and so on. What’s happening to plastic in our oceans is shocking and that is dangerous and unsafe.”

Mr Martin said that President Joe Biden’s decision to rejoin the Paris Agreement gives a “good platform and safety net” to the current Cop26.

He said that a lot of progress has been made in the last 10 years, and is hopeful a positive outcome can be achieved at the international, climate change conference which began on Sunday.

“Obviously, that depends on China’s contribution to that and Russia’s contribution also,” Mr Martin added.

“I think we’re now in a better position at Cop26 than we would have been over a year ago, principally because the United States is signing up to this and it’s creating a new momentum with the European Union to become even more ambitious in relation to our targets.”

Mr Martin is to take part in a world leader’s summit action and solidarity event hosted by British PM Boris Johnson on Monday.

On Tuesday, he is to deliver Ireland’s National Statement to the summit, setting out how Ireland is contributing to achievement of the Paris Goals.