Michael D Higgins – show solidarity in pandemic fight

Irish President Michael D. Higgins has urged people to show solidarity in response to the pandemic (Niall Carson/PA).

Irish President Michael D Higgins has urged people to show solidarity in response to the pandemic.

He recorded a special Covid-19 related message to the Irish at home and abroad, for broadcast and for publication in national, regional and local media outlets.

The President said: “Being effective together on this project of defeating Covid-19, as it impinges on our lives, requires positive commitments from us all and we need to speak and encourage each other to have a vision of the light that will surely come from all of our efforts when renewed and redoubled.”

He added: “Let us all agree that the greatest act of appreciation we can show towards all those workers taking risks on our behalf in essential services, is to re-double our efforts to avoid infection.”

PA Media