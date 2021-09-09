Mica protesters meet minister outside Fianna Fail think-in

Protesters from Donegal gathering at the Fianna Fail think-in, in Cavan, calling for 100% redress for affected mica homeowners (Dominic McGrath/PA)

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien met protesters affected by mica at the Fianna Fail think-in on Thursday.

Members of the party gathering in Cavan on Thursday were welcomed by around 30 protesters from Donegal calling for a 100% redress scheme for people affected by mica.

On Thursday afternoon, protesters had a discussion with Mr O’Brien.

Campaigners have criticised the existing Government redress scheme and are calling for 100% of their costs, with many of the homes facing demolition.

A working group on a redress scheme is scheduled to report back this month.

Earlier this year, thousands of people gathered in Dublin for a protest demanding a 100% redress scheme for housing defects caused by the mineral.

Defective building blocks containing mica have caused cracks and fissures to open in an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 homes, primarily in Mayo and Donegal.

Paddy Diver, one of the leaders of the campaign for 100% redress, had demanded that Taoiseach Micheal Martin, as well as Fianna Fail TDs, speak to them.

“We want Fianna Fail to come out and chat to us now,” he told PA news agency on Thursday afternoon.

Protesters arrived at 12pm on Thursday, before leaving later that afternoon.

“We’re asking them to come out and speak to us. And if they have no time for us today, we’ll have no time for them in the future,” Mr Diver said.

“If they want something to actually stand for – Irish citizens, families and homes. This is a chance to redeem yourselves and you still have a chance.

The people have finally had it. If they don't give us the 100% redress, people are ready to demonstrate again Mary Connors, protester

“It is a duty for every TD to speak to us.

“Whoever doesn’t come out will be named and shamed.”

Mary Connors, a homeowner from Inch Island in Donegal who is affected by mica, attended the protest.

She said that the Government is listening, but is unwilling to act.

“The people have finally had it. If they don’t give us the 100% redress, people are ready to demonstrate again,” she told PA news agency.