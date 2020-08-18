Met Eireann issues wind warning for seven counties during Storm Ellen

Met Eireann has issued a status orange wind warning for seven counties on Wednesday night (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Met Eireann has issued a status orange wind warning for seven counties during Storm Ellen on Wednesday night.

It said the weather front would bring “severe and potentially damaging” winds.

Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford are affected.

The forecaster added: “Associated heavy rain will also bring a risk of flooding.

“Due to the combination of storm surge, spring tides and onshore winds there is a potential risk of coastal flooding.”

It will become very windy on Wednesday night and throughout the day on Thursday.

Met Eireann said: “Severe gusts are likely and there is a risk of some disruption.”

A yellow wind warning has been issued for the whole of Northern Ireland.

Strong winds are expected to cause some disruption to travel and power supplies on Thursday.

PA Media