MEP Mairead McGuinness interested in becoming next EU Commissioner

Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness said she is interested in becoming Ireland’s EU Commissioner.

Citing her years of work in Brussels, Ms McGuinness has made clear her ambition to succeed Phil Hogan, who resigned as EU trade commissioner last week.

Mr Hogan was among more than 80 people at a golf event in the west of Ireland, as the country tries to contain a new spike in Covid-19 cases and limit social gatherings.

Ms McGuinness, who is the European Parliament vice-president, said she has been in the Parliament for 16 years.

“People understand what I do. I’ve risen to the position of first vice-president,” she told RTE.

“None of the achievements, which have been achievements for Ireland, were handed to me. They were worked hard for.

“I have great credibility in the Parliament and in the Commission and indeed in some of the global organisations and I work well with people.

“They say of me in the Parliament that I am fair but firm, and that’s exactly what I am. I am a very fair chair of the European Parliament but I don’t let people away with it, and I am recognised for that.

“It’s important to say that the job I do now is an important one, it’s one that I worked hard to get to. I work well with the president of the Parliament.

“The European Parliament probably doesn’t get enough attention here probably because we have the Irish parliament but as we look to the future, the role of the European Parliament and indeed now in selecting a commission candidate in and ratifying them is pivotal, and I think we should remember that.”

Discussions of who the Irish government will put forward to fill the role will continue this week after the EU called on Dublin to put forward a male and female candidate.

Other names expected to be considered include Fine Gael MEP Frances Fitzgerald and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

Veteran politician Mr Hogan faced deep disquiet from the Irish Government and intense scrutiny of whether his extensive movements around the country broke coronavirus regulations.

His resignation came a week after revelations of the golf dinner emerged.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said she respected the resignation of Mr Hogan, adding that she was “very grateful” for his “tireless and successful work”.

The Irish government said Mr Hogan made the correct decision. It emerged that Mr Hogan travelled around Ireland during his summer break from Brussels, despite official rules saying he should have self-isolated upon arrival for 14 days, because of the rate of infection abroad.

Cases of Covid-19 have been steadily rising in Ireland since mid-July which has led to further restrictions imposed in a number of counties.

On Sunday, another 42 new cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team said.

No further deaths were reported.

Of the cases notified on Sunday, 20 are men and 22 are women.

More 70% are under 45 years of age, with 15 confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

