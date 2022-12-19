Member of Kennedy family appointed as US special envoy to Northern Ireland

Joe Kennedy III, a member of the most famous Irish-American political family, has been appointed as US special envoy to Northern Ireland.

The former Democratic congressman, who hails from the Kennedy political dynasty, was given the role by US President Joe Biden.

Mr Kennedy is the grandson of former US senator Robert Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968, and the grandnephew of former US president John F Kennedy.

The 42-year-old fills the role that has been vacant since January 2021, after the envoy under Donald Trump, Mick Mulvaney, stepped down from the post.

Mr Kennedy will be special envoy as Northern Ireland marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

It is also understood that President Biden wants to visit Ireland some time next year.

In a statement, the US Department of State said that, as special envoy, Mr Kennedy will focus on “advancing economic development and investment opportunities” in Northern Ireland.

It also said he will strengthen “people-to-people ties”.

“His role builds on the longstanding US commitment to supporting peace, prosperity, and stability in Northern Ireland and the peace dividends of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement,” the department added.

“Joe has dedicated his career to public service, including eight years in the US House of Representatives, tenure as Massachusetts Assistant District Attorney, and service as a Peace Corps Volunteer.

“He will draw from his extensive experience to support economic growth in Northern Ireland and to deepen US engagement with all communities.

“In parallel, US diplomats in Europe and Washington will continue to engage with political leaders on efforts to restore the Northern Ireland Executive and to resolve differences on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“I look forward to Joe’s engagement and service with the people and leaders of Northern Ireland.”

First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill welcomed the appointment.

“The US remains a critical partner for peace. They are an important stakeholder whose support for the Good Friday Agreement is deeply valued,” Ms O’Neill said.

“This appointment puts renewed emphasis on the economic development of the North, and the benefits we can yield through dual access to both the EU single market and British market which uniquely positions our economy.

“Joe Kennedy has a strong record in promoting the interests of the North and I look forward to working with him in the time ahead. I believe he will bring very considerable expertise and experience to the task.

“As we approach the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April next year, the opportunity must not be missed to restore powersharing and North-South co-operation which I hope will see President Biden come to Ireland.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the UK Government welcomes the US administration’s commitment to continuing to develop the “potential and prosperity” of the region.

“This appointment will create even more opportunities for taking forward this vital work,” he added.

“I look forward to working together to accelerate the already strong US partnership with Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, including in the crucial areas of trade and investment.

“Northern Ireland’s creative, hi-tech business environment makes it an ideal location for US investment.

“Most importantly, we share a steadfast commitment to the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

“The US has been pivotal in supporting peace, stability and prosperity for Northern Ireland, and we will continue working together to make Northern Ireland a great place to live, work and do business.

“I look forward to welcoming Joe to Belfast in the near future.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the appointment demonstrated the “continued commitment of President Biden and his administration to peace, prosperity and opportunity on the island of Ireland”.

He added: “I have had the privilege to meet Mr Kennedy and have no doubt that he will make an important contribution.

“2023 will be a significant year, with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in the spring.

“This appointment is a reminder of the United States’ steadfast support for the peace and reconciliation process since the Agreement.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the new envoy had to take into account the views and concerns of unionists.

He said: “I think it is for Joe Kennedy to prove he will be even-handed in his approach.

“He needs to take account of unionist views and concerns in relation to the economy.

“While his role is economic matters, one can’t avoid the (Northern Ireland) protocol and the harm it is doing to our economy.

“It will be important for the United States to gain a better understanding of the real concerns that unionists have about the protocol.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said he is looking forward to meeting Mr Kennedy when he visits Northern Ireland.

“His focus on economic ties is a welcome one and there is plenty for us to build on and develop,” he said.

“Northern Ireland is already a success story to many American businesses who are operating from here.

“With a highly skilled workforce, two top-class universities and the promise of a beautiful place to live, we have much to offer.

“We also have a unique story to tell in the States with the influence of Ulster Scots in the development of their nation.

“Unionism has suffered from not engaging fully with the USA and this has been something my party has been keen to rebalance in recent years.”