Medical staff to be offered free accommodation in Dublin

Medical staff working on the frontline will be offered free accommodation in Dublin during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ireland’s property site Daft.ie said it wants to use its platform to provide much-needed accommodation for HSE doctors and nurses.

It comes after the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) advised medical staff to no longer share accommodation.

A lot of hospital staff will need their own housing throughout the health crisis.

Ireland has introduced a number of social-distancing measures in an effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus (Brian Lawless/PA)

Daft.ie said it is partnering with large companies based in Dublin to connect now empty apartments with the many healthcare workers who are in need of clean and convenient places to stay as they self-isolate outside of hospitals.

A spokesman for Dafte.ie said: “This free short-term housing can help ease our doctors and nurses’ concerns of sharing a home with their families or housemates while giving them the safe and secure space they need to replenish their energy on their breaks from duty.

“We are currently working through the details of this product and expect it to be live on our website daft.ie next week.”

Eamonn Fallon, chief executive of Daft.ie, said: “Ireland’s healthcare workers are doing an amazing job and we want to support them in any way we can.

“Our team are working day and night sourcing rent-free apartments for our frontline doctors and nurses.

“We hope to be in a position to start filling them by early next week.”

PA Media