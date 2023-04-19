Medical college advises against using ‘environmentally damaging’ anaesthetic gas

The Irish College of Anaesthesiologists (CAI) has advised its members not to use an “astonishingly” environmentally damaging gas in therapy.

One kilogramme of desflurane has a global warming potential 2,500 times greater than carbon dioxide.

As the first regulatory body in the Irish healthcare sector, the CAI strongly advised its members that the use of desflurane is “no longer justifiable due to its super-potent greenhouse gas effects”.

While almost all common anaesthetic gases are potent greenhouse gases, desflurane is of “particular concern”.

It is not widely used in Ireland but is considered to be the worst driver of global warming among all anaesthetic gases.

The move follows similar measures by major anaesthesiology organisations in the UK.

The CAI said the healthcare industry emits more greenhouse gases than aviation.

Dr Donall O Croinin, of the CAI sustainability committee, said it was hoped the action would inspire the HSE and other stakeholders to “green our heavily polluting industry”.

“We believe that people working in all areas of healthcare have a huge desire to make what they do more environmentally sustainable, they just need the appropriate tools to make it happen.”