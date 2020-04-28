McDonald’s testing options to re-open in Ireland

McDonald’s has said it is carrying out operational tests this week to examine what reopening its restaurants in the UK and Ireland might involve.

The fast food chain closed all their restaurants across the UK and Ireland in March amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UK restaurant where the testing is taking place remains closed to the public.

In a statement, CEO of McDonald’s for the UK and Ireland Paul Pomroy, said: “These tests will include exploring social distancing measures for our crew, PPE options and opening in a limited capacity.”

“For now, we remain closed, and will only reopen when we are absolutely confident we can have the right measures in place to ensure everyone’s wellbeing.”

“Recently, we began working through a potential and limited reopening. We have been listening to our employees and customers as well as engaging with government and trade bodies in the UK and Ireland to help ensure we do this responsibly, when the time is right.”

Last week Irish-owned fast food chain Supermacs said it was reopening on a limited basis, offering delivery, drive through and drive and collect services at some of its outlets.

PA Media