McDonald’s confirms it will begin phased reopening of restaurants in Ireland

McDonald’s has confirmed it will begin the phased reopening of restaurants in Ireland.

It will reopen six restaurants in Dublin as drive-thru only from Wednesday May 20.

The reopening has been backed by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed.

The location of the six restaurants will be confirmed next week. There will be a cap of orders at 30 euros per car while contactless payments are advised.

Chief executive of McDonald’s UK and Ireland Paul Pomroy said that there has been an “incredible response” to the news.

McDonald’s restaurants closed their doors to the public some eight weeks ago following the outbreak of Covid-19.

“Over the last two months we have worked tirelessly to overhaul our operational procedures to enable our teams to return to work safely,” he said.

“I am pleased to write to you the day before we begin testing our return to the UK and Ireland.”

Mr Pomroy said the fast food company will follow government guidelines, adding that he plans to reopen all drive-thru restaurants by June.

Some of the measures the restaurants are introducing include:

– Fewer people in the kitchen and service areas, serving a reduced menu over reduced hours.

– The use of contactless thermometers, with temperatures checked on arrival at work.

– Perspex screens in key locations in the kitchen and service areas.

– Protective equipment for staff, including gloves for customer and courier facing positions and face coverings.

– Additional training on cleanliness practices, including increased frequency of handwashing and extra sanitising of touch points around the restaurant.

Mr Pomroy added: “When your local drive-thru does reopen, it will be different.

“Our service will not be as quick as you might be used to, as we adjust to smaller teams and social distancing in our kitchens.”

Mr Creed described McDonald’s as a “valued key purchaser” of Irish produce and an employer of a large number of people throughout Ireland.

He added: “The last couple of months have been undoubtedly tough, both economically and socially but the recent announcement from government on the phased reopening of the country, offers reassurance and hope for brighter days ahead.”

PA Media