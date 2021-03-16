Massive gardai operation to prevent St Patrick’s Day lockdown protests

Gardai are to mount a massive operation to prevent planned lockdown protests in Dublin on Wednesday.

More than 2,500 gardai will be deployed across checkpoints and arterial routes on St Patrick’s Day.

Gardai will be patrolling roads on both the north and south side into Dublin city centre. People will be asked for the reason for their journey to establish whether is it essential.

Several protest events are being planned via social media, by disparate groups in different locations in Dublin city centre.

Newcastlewest Gardaí on patrol outside Desmond Castle in the town centre which has been illuminated green for St Patrick's Day week!

Demonstrators are expected to gather in Herbert Park, while a second group has been organised to protest outside the headquarters of RTE before marching into the city centre.

Gardai have warned that further protests are also expected to take place across the city.

Gardai will stop people at bus stations and Luas stops on Wednesday to ensure people are not breaking Covid-19 regulations.

More than 2,100 fines have been issued to people for organising or attending a house party.

Gardai are urging people to stay at home and to avoid large gatherings and house parties.

Despite constant warnings about public health advice, gardai say they are still finding people gathering in large groups at social occasions and at house parties.

As of March 12, gardai have issued 429 500 euro fines for organising a house party, and 1,677 150 euro fines for attending a house party.

On Wednesday, gardai will deploy personnel from the national units such as the dog unit, the mounted unit, air support and public order.

Checkpoints will be in place on arterial routes into the city and checks will be conducted on public transport over the course of St Patrick’s Day.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon, said: “While it won’t be a normal St Patrick’s Day, we can still all enjoy the day safely at home.

“Staying home this St Patrick’s Day is the best thing people can do for their country and the best thing they can do for the people they know and love.

“As is the case with all protests, An Garda Siochana seeks to engage with protest groups in advance.

“However, some groups choose not to engage with us. It should also be noted that An Garda Siochana has no role in licensing or approving such protests.

“An Garda Siochana is again advising the public of the need to plan their activities to take account that people are only allowed to exercise within 5km of their home.

“In other words, you can’t travel more than 5km to a location to exercise.

“The public should also be aware that both drivers and their adult passengers found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations can be fined.

“This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined.”

Gardai said that travel restrictions do not apply to anyone subjected to domestic violence.

In a statement, a garda spokesman said: “An Garda Siochana continues to appeal to any person who may have been the victim of an incident of sexual or domestic crime, irrespective of whether you may have been on breach of any public health regulations, for instance by attending a house party, gardai is here to assist and support you, please report all such incidents.”

