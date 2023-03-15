Martin says extending eviction ban would make market ‘worse’

Tanaiste Micheal Martin said Government received advice that if it was to extend the eviction ban it would have had to be for two years and that it would have to be underpinned by “strong legal support”.

However, he said extending the ban would make the situation worse.

“That is the real hard decision that had to be taken because otherwise we would just continue to make it worse,” he said.

He said it would result in more people leaving the market due to concerns over certainty or yield.

Speaking to RTE, Mr Martin said Government and local authorities “will do everything we possibly can” to prevent people becoming homeless.

He said there was a need to increase supply and build more houses.

“In the short term, we will be leasing more housing, particularly social houses,” he said.

Mr Martin said advice given to government was that extending the eviction ban would add to the number of landlords leaving the market and “certainly wouldn’t incentivise” any one else from entering.

“We didn’t want to make the situation worse and create an even further prospect of homelessness into the future,” he said.

“The solution to this is more housing,” he added.

He said Ireland was “turning the corner” in relation to new house builds but Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine damaged confidence in the market.

Mr Martin said there are “issues” around small landlords paying tax on rental income while large investment funds pay much less.

“There are issues there and I think we can improve the situation for particularly smaller landlords with one or two houses,” he said.

Asked if he would support tax breaks for landlords before the next budget, Mr Martin said Government is developing a “package of measures” for that budget.

“We have to avoid a rushed decision,” he said.