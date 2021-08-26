Martin pledges humanitarian response to Afghanistan as 36 Irish evacuated

Taoiseach Micheal Martin (left) with French President Emmanuel Macron at Government Buildings in Dublin, during his first official visit to Ireland (Julien Behal Photography/PA)

The Irish Government has confirmed that the withdrawal of diplomats and military personnel from Afghanistan is now complete.

It comes amid reports of multiple casualties in at least two explosions in a suspected terror attack near Kabul airport following warnings a strike would be launched in the final phase of the evacuation effort.

A total of 36 Irish citizens have now been evacuated from Afghanistan.

News of the shocking attack emerged moments before Taoiseach Micheal Martin held a press conference with French president Emmanuel Macron, who is in Dublin for bilateral meetings.

Mr Martin said Ireland will respond in “a humanitarian and generous way”.

He added: “We also want to ensure, as refugees come into the country, we have a strong capacity here to create a good life for them.

“Our emergency consular aid team, they had begun the process of returning to Ireland and have assisted our citizens to come back, that’s in train.

“But we realise that this is a much larger challenge.

“We will work within the European Union context, in partnership, to support a European-wide approach to supporting those who are most at risk within Afghanistan.”

Speaking in French, Mr Macron said: “As we speak in front of you, the situation is worsening around the the military airport.

“We are being confronted with a very tense situation, which leads us to co-ordinate with our American allies.

“We will also closely co-ordinate on the issues to be dealt with in the near future, military co-operation, migration issues and co-operate with the UN Security Council, because in the coming days and weeks we will have to define the course of the mandate of the United Nations.

“The coming hours will remain extremely dangerous in Kabul and around the airport.”

He declined to place the blame for the situation on US president Joe Biden.

But he added: “Nobody expected such a rapid and brutal situation in Kabul. President Biden confirmed to us during the G7 that he will leave the military airport and stop its operations with Afghanistan.

“I think de facto all of us are put in a position where we cannot protect all the Afghan people we wanted to protect.

“Now it is our responsibility to build additional solutions to protect them during the coming weeks and months.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said: “In line with other countries, the decision to withdraw today was made against the backdrop of an anticipated deteriorating security situation.

“Since the deployment of the ECAT (Emergency Consular Assistance Team), comprising of two Irish diplomats and members of the Army Ranger Wing, 26 Irish citizens and residents were successfully supported to evacuate Afghanistan.

“This is in addition to the 10 people who had been evacuated prior to ECAT’s deployment. A total of 36 people have been evacuated.”

He added: “The number of Irish citizens, residents and their family members requiring ongoing Irish consular assistance in Afghanistan is fluid.

We are now aware of approximately 60 Irish citizens and their family members requiring support, in addition to a further 15 Afghan citizens with Irish residency Simon Coveney, Irish Foreign Minister

“Over the last 48 hours we have been contacted by a significant number of additional people requesting assistance.

“We are now aware of approximately 60 Irish citizens and their family members requiring support, in addition to a further 15 Afghan citizens with Irish residency.

“This is an ongoing consular operation and efforts will continue to support Irish citizens, residents and their dependants in Afghanistan. At this time, our strong advice is against coming to or remaining at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) due to security threats.

Government officials met earlier on Thursday to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

A team of Irish diplomats, supported by the military, had been deployed to the country on Monday to help any citizens still there.

Mr Coveney said on Thursday morning that his department is in close contact with the team in Kabul.

Our Team of diplomats & Army Rangers in Kabul r safe, busy & doing fantastic work with partners.

We remain in close contact with them to make decisions on exit.

“Our team of diplomats and Army Rangers in Kabul are safe, busy and doing fantastic work with partners,” he said.

“We remain in close contact with them to make decisions on exit.

“We are also in continuing contact with all Irish individuals and families in Afghanistan.”

Earlier this week, Mr Coveney said it is possible not all Irish citizens can be evacuated from Afghanistan by the end of the month.

This week, US President Joe Biden confirmed that US evacuations will end on August 31.

That decision has put pressure on other nations to end the evacuation of their own citizens by then.