Martin: Counties with high Covid numbers facing ‘critical’ 10 days

The next 10 days will be “critical” in counties with high numbers of Covid-19 cases, the Taoiseach has warned.

Micheal Martin said it is imperative that people cut their social contacts to reduce the spread of the virus.

The latest Covid-19 incidence rates from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show rising numbers in Donegal, Louth and Waterford.

The 14-day incidence rate in Dublin now stands at 140.3 cases per 100,000.

Mr Martin warned on Thursday that there is an “absolute need” for people to reduce the number of people they are in contact with.

“The next 10 days will be critical. We are aware of counties like Donegal and Louth and others where the numbers are going in the wrong direction.

“I have been speaking to the CMO (chief medical officer Ronan Glynn) and we are concerned about large urban areas, and cities in particular including Waterford, Limerick, Cork and Galway.

“The situation for those cities are critical over the next 10 days and behaviour has to change, quite frankly.

“People will have to reduce their social contacts in those locations, the numbers are going up too quickly.

“It’s imperative that action is taken now both collectively and as individuals and in those locations to get the numbers down.”

He also raised concerns about the 18 to 34 age bracket, as many students return to third-level colleges over the coming weeks.

Mr Martin said college life will not be normal for students.

He also said that while there is a general trend across the country, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will advise on county-specific measures.

He made the comments as he visited the Oliver Bond Street flats complex in Dublin where a rave was organised over the weekend, breaking restrictions on outdoor gatherings.

Social media footage of Saturday night’s party showed significantly more in attendance than the 15 currently permitted to attend outdoor events in the city.

The Taoiseach met a number of local residents and saw the damage caused by the weekend’s rave.

He added that a regeneration project will happen in the area over the next few years, but the council is committed to restoring the area for children and sports clubs in the “immediate future”.

