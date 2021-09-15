Marc MacSharry resigns from Fianna Fail parliamentary party

Fianna Fail TD Marc MacSharry has resigned from the parliamentary party ahead of a no-confidence vote in the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Mr MacSharry said he will be voting no confidence in Simon Coveney this evening.

In his letter of resignation to party leader Micheal Martin and party colleagues, the TD said voting intentions has been “dictated” by Government without debate and input from Fianna Fail parliamentary party members.

“I was elected to serve a democratic republic, not one which applies different rules and sanctions depending on the identity or the position of people involved,” Mr MacSharry said.

(The) Fianna Fail positioning and policy are being determined in a fashion consistent with an undemocratic totalitarian regime rather than that of a democratic socialist republican party of and for the people Marc MacSharry

He cited a series of recent controversies, including leaks from Cabinet meetings, Merriongate and the ongoing saga around Katherine Zappone.

He said he was left with “no option” but to resign the party whip.

Asked about the resignation of Mr McSharry, junior minister Hildegarde Naughton said the Fianna Fail whip system was a matter for that party.

She said she was confident Mr Coveney would survive the Sinn Fein motion.

Green party minister Catherine Martin said: “What happens in Fianna Fail is a matter for that party.”

She said her party leader had confirmed that the Greens would back Mr Coveney in the vote getting under way in the Dail in the next hour.

Earlier, it was confirmed that former government minister Ms Zappone is to be invited to appear before an Oireachtas committee about the controversy surrounding her appointment.

The Foreign Affairs committee agreed to invite the former children’s minister to answer questions about the government’s process of appointing her as a UN special envoy.

Committee members agreed that Ms Zappone would be invited to appear before them in the coming weeks.

Ms Zappone is currently living in the US and cannot be compelled to accept the invitation.

The committee wants to question Ms Zappone about her role in the process of appointing her as a special envoy for freedom of expression, which she then turned down following a backlash.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney appeared twice before the committee to answer questions on how the role came about and the decision to appoint Ms Zappone.

Mr Coveney was forced to apologise to the committee for how he handled the fallout, and on Tuesday the senior Fine Gael minister said he was “embarrassed” by the fiasco.

The committee also agreed to invite the secretary general of the Department of Taoiseach Martin Fraser to address questions about the botched appointment.

The long-running saga has been dragging on for almost eight weeks, and it appears that it will continue to blight senior Fine Gael ministers and the coalition government.