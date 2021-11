Gardai are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in north Dublin (PA)

Gardai are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in north Dublin.

Officers said they were called to a house in Balbriggan where the body of the man, aged in his 60s, was found in unexplained circumstances.

The scene has been sealed off and a technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardai said that no additional information is available.