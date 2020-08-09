Man’s body found after reports of attempted break-in at house in Dublin

Gardai have launched an investigation following the discovery of a man’s body in Dublin.

The body of the 50-year-old man was found in a house on St Michael’s Road in Drumcondra on Saturday night.

A Garda spokesman said officers received a call that a number of men were attempting to break into a house at approximately 11pm.

“When gardai arrived at the scene, there were no other persons present and the body of the man was located in the house,” he said.

“The body remains at the scene at this time and the coroner has been notified and the state pathologist will visit the scene later this morning.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda station on 01 6668602, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

PA Media