Man stabbed by gang armed with knives and bats

A man in his 20s was stabbed a number of times during an altercation in Co Cork (Niall Carson/PA)

A man in his 20s has been stabbed a number of times during an altercation in Co Cork.

Gardai are investigating the incident, which happened when two groups of people clashed in Pearse Square in Ballyphehane at around 9.30pm on Tuesday.

Gardai said a number of people were armed with what they believe were knives and bats.

The injured man was taken to Cork University Hospital, where his condition is described as stable.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

PA Media